Jenner & Block adds ex-CIA lawyer, EDNY prosecutor in D.C.

Summary

Summary Law firms Shreve Ariail was CIA deputy GC for litigation and investigations

(Reuters) - Jenner & Block said Monday that Shreve Ariail, a former prosecutor in the Eastern District of New York who most recently served as a deputy general counsel for the Central Intelligence Agency, has joined the firm as a partner in Washington, D.C.

Ariail is the seventh former government official to join the Chicago-founded firm this year. He said after 14 years as a career prosecutor and a lawyer for the federal government, he was ready to return to private practice.

"The overlap in opportunity at Jenner in investigations, national security, government controversy and cyber, and the experience that I bring from CIA and the Eastern District of New York, made the choice to return pretty compelling for me at this time," Ariail said.

He said he also looked forward to reuniting with former EDNY colleagues, including Jenner partners David Bitkower and Katya Jestin.

He joins the firm as a member of several practices, including investigations, compliance, and defense; government controversies and public policy litigation; data privacy and cybersecurity; and the national security, sanctions, and export controls practice that Jenner launched in June.

"Shreve has proven to be thoughtful, careful, and strategic over the course of his career in public service," Bitkower, a co-chair of Jenner's investigations, compliance and defense practice and chair of its data privacy and cybersecurity practice, said in a statement. He said Ariail will be "a key resource" for clients facing government enforcement and national security concerns and congressional scrutiny.

As deputy general counsel for litigation and investigations at the CIA, Ariail acted as counselor and legal advisor to the agency's leadership, oversaw its involvement in criminal cases brought by the Department of Justice, and supervised its role in affirmative and defensive civil matters.

Before that, he served for a decade as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, including as chief of the organized crime and gangs section. Ariail also investigated and prosecuted terrorism matters, including a role in the government's case against senior al-Qaeda member Ibrahim Harun for conspiracy to murder American military personnel in Afghanistan and conspiracy to bomb the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria. Harun was convicted in 2017.

