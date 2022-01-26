Jenner & Block hires ex-FCC lawyer, Sprint exec from Hogan Lovells

Signage outside of the law firm Jenner & Block LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Trey Hanbury joins Jenner's communications, internet and technology practice as co-chair

He advised T-Mobile on its merger with Sprint The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Jenner & Block has tapped Hogan Lovells partner Trey Hanbury, a former Federal Communications Commission lawyer and Sprint Corp executive, to co-chair its communications, internet and technology practice, the firm said Wednesday.

Hanbury has represented clients on regulatory and transactional matters for close to a decade as a partner in Hogan Lovells' Washington, D.C., office, including advising T-Mobile US Inc through its 2020 merger with Sprint Corp. He previously served for more than eight years as director of government affairs at Sprint.

"We're now at a place where we really want to beef up our wireless and satellite capabilities," said Sam Feder, the managing partner of Jenner's D.C. office.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

With Hanbury's arrival, the firm now has about 18 lawyers in its communications, internet and technology group, which Feder co-chairs. Hanbury said he is eager to work with Feder, another FCC alum.

Hanbury joined the FCC in 2000 and has held various policymaking positions during his four years at the agency, including serving as special counsel in the Office of General Counsel.

Representatives from Hogan Lovells did not respond to a request for comment on his departure.

Read more:

Jenner & Block adds ex-CIA lawyer, EDNY prosecutor in D.C.

T-Mobile completes merger with Sprint

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.