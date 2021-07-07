Jenner launches 'culture risk' group as client crises take new forms

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Jenner & Block LLP in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Practice leader sees rising demand for workplace investigations as people return to office life

Jenner has formed three new practices already this year

(Reuters) - Jenner & Block on Wednesday announced a new practice group advising companies accused of maintaining a sexist, racist or otherwise toxic culture in their workplaces.

Leading the firm's new "culture risk and sensitive investigations" practice is London-based Christine Braamskamp and New York-based Anne Cortina Perry. Braamskamp also co-chairs Jenner's investigations, compliance and defense practice.

While the firm has been handling such investigations for years, Perry said demand is increasing as people return to their offices and amid greater awareness of workplace culture issues in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Many people are also back in the office for the first time since last summer's George Floyd protests cast a new spotlight on racial sensitivities.

"Toxicity, in general, breeds risk in an organization. We launched this practice to help look at that entire category of legal risk, culture risk from an investigations perspective," Perry said.

Perry said Jenner's clients in this area have included companies, non-profits and religious organizations.

The culture risk team is the third new practice Jenner has launched this year. Last month, it tapped a group of recently hired former government officials to launch a new national security, sanctions and export controls practice group. In March, Jenner launched a financial services litigation practice, capitalizing on its relative lack of financial institution clients to tout a willingness to be adverse to Wall Street.

Included in the latest practice launch are leaders of several other Jenner groups, including investigations co-chairs Anthony Barkow and Erin Schrantz, and labor and employment co-chairs Emma Sullivan and Joseph Torres, the firm said Wednesday.

Neil Barofsky, who leads Jenner's monitorship practice and co-chairs its financial services litigation practice, is also part of the group.

