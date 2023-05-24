Jenner law firm taps Milbank partner for Los Angeles office















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Jenner & Block on Wednesday said it has hired a partner from Milbank whose clients have included former U.S. senator Ted Stevens and the Baltimore Ravens football team.

Alex Romain has joined Jenner's Los Angeles office as a partner, the firm said. Romain spent most of his legal career at Williams & Connolly's Washington office, until he moved to California and joined Los Angeles-based Hueston Hennigan in 2016. He later joined Irell & Manella, and then Milbank in September 2020.

Romain said he first began working alongside Jenner lawyers as a junior associate at Williams & Connolly. He said he wants colleagues who share his enthusiasm for the law, and "Jenner fits that bill."

Romain represented the Ravens during a 2014-2015 probe of the National Football League's handling of its former player Ray Rice's domestic violence case.

The probe, led by former FBI director Robert Mueller, found no evidence that anyone at the NFL possessed or saw the surveillance video of Rice striking his then-fiancee, but said the league failed to properly investigate the case.

Romain was part of the trial team that represented Stevens after he was charged in 2008 with seven counts of lying on a Senate disclosure form to conceal $250,000 in gifts from an Alaska oil executive and other friends.

Stevens was convicted on all counts, but his conviction was thrown out by a federal judge who found prosecutors withheld key evidence from the defense.

Federal prosecutors later dropped the case against Stevens. Jenner in a statement said Romain "played an essential role in getting his conviction voided and indictment dismissed."

Romain declined to discuss his clients, citing confidentiality concerns, but said he expects his longstanding clients to come with him to Jenner.

A Milbank spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more:

Litigator Alex Romain becomes latest to leave Irell for Milbank

Probe finds NFL didn't see Rice video, fumbled investigation











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.