Jenner picks up Boies Schiller executive committee member















May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Jenner & Block is bringing on another partner from Boies Schiller Flexner -- a litigator who served on its executive committee as part of a leadership shakeup more than two years ago.

Joanna Wright will join Jenner as a partner in the firm's New York office on Monday, the firm said. She will be the sixth Boies Schiller partner to leave for Jenner since 2020.

Lee Wolosky, a lead Jenner litigator and a Boies Schiller alumnus, said in a statement that Wright was an "elite" litigator and crisis manager. Wright said in an interview Wolosky was one of her mentors.

Wright represented plaintiffs who temporarily sued to stop the state of Louisiana from implementing its "trigger" laws banning abortion. Jenner said it was the first ruling in the U.S. "to block the implementation of a state's unconstitutionally vague 'trigger bans.'"

Wright was among the partners tapped in December 2020 to help lead the firm co-founded by prominent lawyer David Boies. Her appointment came shortly after Nick Gravante, the co-managing partner of Boies Schiller, left the firm for Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft.

Wolosky left Boies Schiller for Jenner in February 2020, part of the beginning of a stream of lawyers, including high-profile rainmakers and partners, who joined other firms.

Wright said her decision to leave Boies Schiller was based on the opportunity Jenner presented. She did not expect her departure to be the start of another exodus, she said.

"Sometimes there’s an opportunity that organically comes up that you just can’t refuse," Wright said.

Boies Schiller on Monday hired a lawyer from Florida's attorney general's office.

Sigrid McCawley, a co-managing partner at Boies Schiller, wished Wright well in a statement.

Read More:

Florida deputy solicitor general exits for Boies law firm

Donald Flexner, co-founder of law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, dies

Boies Schiller elects three new managing partners amid rocky transition











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.