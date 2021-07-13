J&J lobbyist joins Akin Gump as healthcare dollars flow

Law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP in Washington, D.C., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - A top lobbyist for drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and former senior policy aide to New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez is joining the public law and policy practice at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, the firm said Tuesday.

Michael Barnard, who was director of federal affairs at J&J for more than four years, will be a senior policy advisor at Akin Gump, which leads the country in federal lobbying revenues.

Barnard is the fifth hire to Akin Gump's healthcare policy team this year, the firm said, following three other senior advisors and a consultant.

Federal lobbying spending on healthcare matters has grown every year since 2013, according to OpenSecrets, formerly the Center for Responsive Politics, reaching $622 million last year.

"We have brought on a number of strong additions to our bipartisan health policy practice in recent months, all of whom boast substantial government experience — and Michael is yet another outstanding addition," Brian Pomper, who co-leads Akin Gump's public law and policy practice, said in a statement.

Prior to his time at Johnson & Johnson, Barnard spent six years as lead health and human services policy advisor to Menendez, a Democrat and senior member of the Senate Finance Committee. He's also worked as an aide for Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington and for Congressman Ed Pastor, an Arizona Democrat.

Barnard said he expects steady demand for lobbying work as clients await plans for President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill and as national budgets for 2022 are set.

"What the pandemic has done is thrown a light onto what the healthcare system is, and I think that there's going to be a concerted effort now in Congress to try to address that," he said.

Barnard lobbied on more than 30 bills for J&J in Congress since 2020 alone, on issues ranging from contact lens prescription regulation to vaccination policies to consumer access to generic drugs.

He said the pandemic ramped up his workload with the pharma giant.

"My coffee maker has definitely gotten much more of a workout than I have in the last year and a half," Barnard said. "The health policy space is never boring. There never seems to be a lack of anything going on."

