Jobs report signals resilient US legal sector despite layoffs















June 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. legal services sector continued to add jobs in May, even as the industry grapples with scattered layoffs at some of the highest-grossing law firms in the country.

Legal sector jobs totaled 1,180,400 last month, up 700 jobs from April, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. The count includes lawyers, paralegals and other legal workers.

Overall U.S. job growth accelerated in May, but a jump in the unemployment rate to a seven-month high of 3.7% suggested that labor market conditions were easing, which could give the Federal Reserve cover to forgo an interest rate hike this month.

U.S. legal employers shed jobs early in the pandemic, but many large law firms bulked up in 2021 and 2022 to take advantage of an unusually high client demand for advice on corporate deals and other legal work.

After reaching a historic high in July, the number of legal sector jobs dropped again since last summer, but more modestly, and with a rebound beginning in the spring. According to BLS's preliminary numbers, the sector has added 3,000 jobs since March.

Meanwhile, at least 10 large U.S. law firms have publicly confirmed laying off lawyers, staff or both since November. They include Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Cooley, Davis Wright Tremaine, Dechert, Goodwin Procter, Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian, Lowenstein Sandler, Perkins Coie, Shearman & Sterling, and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan.

The layoffs are being driven by the substantial cooling of the global M&A market as well as contraction in the U.S. tech industry, said John Cashman, the president of legal recruiting firm Major, Lindsey & Africa. But the effects have not been significantly broad or deep.

"Absent big booms and busts, legal is pretty stable," Cashman said. "Not booming, but stable."

Technology-focused Fenwick & West this week deferred the start date for incoming corporate and technology transactions associates to January 2024, while entry-level litigation and tax associates will start on October 2023, a spokesperson confirmed.

Demand for litigation and regulatory attorneys is up, as well as some forms of banking, Cashman said. "And everything else is just sort of stable, steady," he added.

(Additional reporting by Sara Merken)

Read More:

US employers boost hiring in May; unemployment rate jumps to 3.7%

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner cuts staff in latest law firm layoffs

Dechert is latest law firm to trim lawyers amid faltering demand

Reporting by David Thomas











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.