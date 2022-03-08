Jones Day nabs antitrust partner in London from Hogan Lovells

The law firm of Jones Day is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Jones Day said on Tuesday it is expanding its antitrust team in London with the addition of Mark Jones, a former Hogan Lovells partner.

Jones represents clients in competition enforcement and merger approval cases, specializing in the financial services, energy, technology and pharmaceutical sectors, according to a statement by Jones Day.

Jones’ experience before the UK's top competition regulator, the Competition Market Authority, and other regulatory bodies, “will benefit our clients around the world at a time of increased enforcement in the UK,” co-leader of the 2,500-lawyer firm’s antitrust practice, Bernard Amory, said in a statement.

Jones was a partner in Hogan Lovells’ antitrust and economic regulation group starting in 2014. Before that, he was a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright for over 10 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Hogan Lovells, the product of a 2010 merger of UK and U.S. firms, has also this year lost partners to Vinson & Elkins and Stephenson Harwood in Dubai and Shearman & Sterling in London.

Hogan Lovells expanded its global antitrust practice this month with the addition of Lukar Rengier from Allen & Overy in Munich. The firm has expanded its New York-based M&A practice by adding at least four partners since February, as per statements on its website.

A Hogan Lovells spokesperson wished Jones well.

