JPML rejects bid to centralize cases over Accellion breach

(Reuters) - The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has denied a bid to centralize cases against Accellion Inc and several of its clients related to a recent breach of Accellion's file transfer product, concluding that informal coordination is currently a better option.

Accellion had thrown its support behind the motion to transfer the cases to the Northern District of California, which was filed by a plaintiff in one of the cases. Defendants Kroger Co and Flagstar Bancorp Inc and plaintiffs in the majority of the other lawsuits against the companies had urged against consolidation.

The panel, in a Monday order, said most of the actions have been coordinated or consolidated in three federal courts in California, Michigan and Ohio. There are also actions pending in Illinois and Indiana.

"But given the small number of involved courts and the preference of most parties to informally coordinate, we find it a better alternative to Section 1407 centralization at this time," the JPML said in the order, signed by chair Karen Caldwell. "We see no reason to disrupt the parties' efforts at informal coordination when most agree that Section 1407 centralization would provide little or no benefit."

Out of the 26 actions and possible tag-along actions pending in federal court, nine name only Accellion as the defendant, 10 name one Accellion client, and seven name Accellion and one of its clients, the panel noted.

The parties that pressed the panel to centralize the cases had said there are overlapping factual issues relating to the incident, which Accellion has blamed on a hacker exploiting vulnerabilities in its legacy file transfer product in December 2020 and January 2021. The breach affected a number of companies, universities and other entities that used Accellion's services, including Kroger, Flagstar and the law firm Jones Day.

But the panel found that any overlap in the cases "may be eclipsed by factual issues specific to each client defendant." There will be "unique factual issues," the panel said, including what each Accellion client knew about the product's alleged vulnerability and when each client found out about the breach. Some also said that there were several breaches of each client, rather than a single incident, according to the order.

Tina Wolfson of Ahdoot & Wolfson, who represents the plaintiff that filed the motion to transfer, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the JPML's denial. Nor did Michael Rubin of Latham & Watkins, who represents Accellion.

The case is: Accellion Inc, Customer Data Security Breach Litigation, Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, No. 3002

For plaintiff Grace Beyer: Tina Wolfson of Ahdoot & Wolfson

For Accellion: Michael Rubin of Latham & Watkins

