Judge awards $70 mln to lawyers in Surfside condo collapse litigation

Summary The Miami-Dade Circuit Court previously approved a $1.2 billion settlement in the litigation

Fees will be split among 17 law practices

(Reuters) - A Miami judge has awarded more than $70 million in legal fees to attorneys who worked on the $1.2 billion settlement of litigation over the deadly collapse of a Surfside, Florida condominium tower, co-lead lawyers for victims said Monday.

Plaintiffs attorney Harley Tropin of Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton confirmed the fee amount, which will be split among a total of 17 law practices. Attorneys in the case had initially requested roughly $100 million in fees, filings in Miami-Dade Circuit Court show.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman approved the settlement in June and held a hearing on the fees Monday.

The June 24, 2021 Champlain Towers South collapse left 98 people dead. It took crews more than a month to search the rubble of the 12-story building in the Miami suburbs.

Tropin and fellow plaintiffs attorney Rachel Furst of Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen said in a joint statement Monday that they “are pleased on behalf of the victims of the Champlain Towers tragedy that the litigation is drawing to a close.”

Defense lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

The settlement agreement compensates family members of those who died in the disaster as well as residents who were injured or lost their homes.

Victims and surviving family members quickly filed lawsuits following the collapse, and the complaints were consolidated in the Miami-Dade court.

Federal investigators have not formally concluded what caused the collapse but the structure, which was built in 1981, had faced years of scrutiny over its deteriorating condition.

