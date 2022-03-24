Judge blocks attorney anti-bias rule, finding free speech threat

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Pennsylvania on Thursday again blocked the state's adoption of an anti-harassment and discrimination professional rule for lawyers that was backed by the American Bar Association, ruling it threatens attorneys' free speech rights.

In a 78-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Chad Kenney in Philadelphia said a version of an ABA rule adopted last year by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is overbroad and conflicts with the First Amendment.

This is the second time Kenney has struck down Pennsylvania's adoption of Rule 8.4(g), which says lawyers must not "knowingly engage in conduct constituting harassment or discrimination" on several grounds, including race, sex and religion.

The rule was first challenged in August 2020 by Zachary Greenberg, a program officer for the non-profit Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. Greenberg is represented by the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute.

"We hope this deters other states from trying to unconstitutionally chill the speech of attorneys," Ted Frank, director of litigation at the institute, said in a statement.

Greenberg has asserted he is at risk of violating the discrimination rule because of presentations he gives about offensive and derogatory language, including racial and homophobic slurs.

Kenney blocked an earlier version of the rule in December 2020, saying it "promotes a government-favored, viewpoint monologue and creates a pathway for its handpicked arbiters to determine, without any concrete standards, who and what offends."

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court's disciplinary board and its prosecutorial arm, the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, appealed Kenney's ruling to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals but dropped its appeal in March 2021.

In July, the state supreme court amended the rule, but Greenberg asserted he would still have to censor himself out of fear that he might offend someone who might file a complaint against him.

Kenney held that a lawyer risked facing discipline for speech made outside of the context of a courtroom. Because the rule prohibits discrimination on socioeconomic status, "an attorney showing aversion to another person wearing cheap suits or worn-out shoes at a bench bar conference could be subject to discipline," Kenney wrote.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's administrative arm declined to comment.

The case is Greenberg v. Haggerty, et al, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, No. 20-cv-03822.

For Greenberg: Adam Schulman of Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute

For defendants: Michael Daley and Megan L. Davis of Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts

