Judge Judy donates $5 million to put women through law school

(Reuters) - One of television's most recognizable jurists has donated $5 million to her law school alma mater, establishing a scholarship program for female students.

Judy Sheindlin, known to millions as “Judge Judy” after starring for 25 years on her namesake show, made the gift to New York Law School. The Judge Judy Sheindlin Honors Scholars Program will begin this fall and eventually support 10 female students annually, the Manhattan school said this week.

Recipients will receive full-ride scholarships to New York Law School, which currently lists J.D. tuition and fees of nearly $58,000 a year on its website. They will also get help paying for books and complete a summer fellowship following their first year of law school.

Sheindlin graduated from New York Law School in 1965 and went on to serve as a family court judge before breaking into television. Her daughter, Nicole Sheindlin, is also an alumna, and her granddaughter, Sarah Rose, is slated to graduate in May.

