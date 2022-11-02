Judge won't sanction ex-Girardi lawyers over missing $2 mln

Companies

(Reuters) - A Chicago federal judge said Wednesday he will not sanction two former lawyers at defunct law firm Girardi Keese, including the son-in-law of disbarred attorney Tom Girardi, over their roles in the theft of client settlement funds.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said he would not hold David Lira and Keith Griffin in contempt after an insurer for Girardi co-counsel Edelson law firm agreed to pay at least $2 million that Girardi's firm never paid to the families of five victims of the 2018 Lion Air crash.

Sanctioning the lawyers is "moot because the clients have received the money to which they are entitled," Durkin said.

But Durkin spent the majority of his 14-page decision excoriating Lira and Griffin for their failure to inform anybody that Girardi, once a "titan of the plaintiffs' bar," had lied about paying clients the funds they were owed from Boeing in the Lion Air case.

"Griffin and Lira knew from the start that Girardi did not pay the clients when he was supposed to," Durkin said. The judge in December 2020 sanctioned Girardi himself and referred the matter to federal prosecutors in Chicago.

Ryan Saba, a partner at Rosen Saba representing Griffin, said in a statement that Girardi's "conduct and treatment of the Lion Air clients is inexcusable," adding that Griffin was grateful that the Lion Air victims had been made whole.

Edith Matthai, a lawyer at Robie & Matthai who is representing Lira, declined to comment. An attorney for Girardi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Although Griffin and Lira testified they never believed Girardi was stealing client funds, Durkin said he found them not credible, pointing to emails that indicate they were "not surprised Girardi was lying to clients." They had worked for Girardi for years, and Lira was Girardi's son-in-law.

"In short, it is difficult to believe Griffin and Lira were unaware that Girardi was running a Ponzi scheme with client money, which in fact he was," Durkin said.

Durkin also lightly chastised the Edelson firm, Girardi's co-counsel in the Lion Air case, saying its lawyers "should have acted sooner than they did" to ensure clients received the funds.

The Edelson firm sued Girardi and his estranged wife, reality TV star Erika Jayne Girardi, in December 2020, alleging they used the Lion Air settlement funds to bankroll a "glitz-and-glam" Hollywood lifestyle. Erika Girardi's attorney has said she is "completely innocent" of related claims.

Durkin said the Edelson firm had no reason to believe Girardi was "perpetuating a massive fraud," and praised the agreement it reached with its insurer. As part of that deal, the families of the Lion Air crash victims will assign whatever claims they have against Erika Girardi and others to the Edelson firm.

"We appreciate the court laying the facts of this case out in black and white," Jay Edelson, the founder and CEO of Edelson, said in a statement.

