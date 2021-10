(Reuters) - A Congressional hearing on financial disclosures for judges leads to a broader look at the rules surrounding how judges recuse themselves from cases and who has access to the information. We talk with a legal ethics expert who testified at the hearing and a former federal judge.

Alex Cohen Alex Cohen produces multimedia projects on legal trends, key cases, and industry issues. He can be reached at alex.cohen@thomsonreuters.com. You can follow him on Twitter @alexlcohen.