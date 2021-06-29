Jurisdictions continue to be split over insurer's right to recoup defense costs

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

June 29, 2021 - A standard feature of CGL policies is the duty to defend, which obligates insurance companies to defend an insured even if there is ultimately no duty to indemnify. As a matter of law, the duty to defend is broader than the duty to indemnify, and an insurer's duty to defend is triggered as long as there is a "reasonable possibility" that the insurer may have to indemnify the insured under the policy. Oftentimes, the insurer has no duty to indemnify.

Jurisdictional authority is split on the question of whether an insurance company can recoup defense costs paid on behalf of an insured when it is subsequently determined that there was no duty to defend. This article will discuss some of the recent decisions illustrating the different views that Courts have taken with respect to this issue, as well as the implications for insurance companies that issue duty to defend policies.

On March 11, 2021, the Nevada Supreme Court, in a 4-3 decision, held in Nautilus Insurance Company v. Access Medical, LLC, 2021 WL 936076 (Nev. 2021) that an insurance company is entitled to reimbursement of defense costs where a determination is ultimately made that the insurer did not owe a duty to defend, and the insurer expressly reserved its right to seek recoupment. The Court held that insurers are entitled to recoupment even where the policy at issue does not expressly provide such a right.

In Nautilus, the insureds were sued in California state court by a former business partner asserting numerous claims, including interference with prospective economic advantage. The insurer, Nautilus, agreed to defend the suit while also reserving its rights to disclaim coverage and obtain reimbursement of defense costs if it was determined that Nautilus did not owe a duty to defend. Nautilus also simultaneously commenced a declaratory judgment action in federal court seeking a declaration that it did not owe a duty to defend because the underlying action did not allege "personal and advertising injury."

After the federal court ruled in favor of Nautilus, holding that it did not owe a duty to defend, Nautilus filed a motion for recoupment of its defense costs. The district court denied Nautilus' motion, and on appeal, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals certified the question of whether an insurer is entitled to recoupment of defense costs based on a reservation of its rights to seek recoupment to the Nevada Supreme Court.

In holding that Nautilus was entitled to recoupment of defense costs, the Court reasoned that the right to recoupment was not governed by the insurance policy at issue, but rather the right is afforded to the insurer under the theory of common law unjust enrichment. In fact, the Court held that the policy "did not apply" in the context of Nautilus' claim for reimbursement of defense costs, as it had already been determined that there was no duty to defend.

The Court also noted that where an insurer denies coverage and then loses a subsequent coverage dispute, it can be subject to "significant liability," creating a disincentive for the insurer to deny defense outright, and that equitable concerns support allowing recoupment.

The Court also held that its decision is in line with what has "historically been the majority approach." Finally, the Court stated that it strongly disagreed with the view that permitting recoupment would erode the duty to defend.

In this holding, Nevada fell in line with other jurisdictions that also recognize an insurer's right to recoup defense costs where the insurer has specifically reserved such rights, including: California, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Minnesota.

On Dec. 30, 2020, New York's Appellate Division, Second Department, issued a ruling which may have created a split in authority on the question of recoupment of defense costs among New York's appellate level courts.

Previously, multiple New York courts at both the trial and Appellate Division levels aligned with Nevada and the other listed states holding that an insurance company may recoup defense costs paid on behalf of an insured when it is ultimately determined that there was no coverage in connection with the underlying action, provided that the insurer reserved its rights to seek such reimbursement. See, American Home Assur. Co. v. Port Auth. Of N.Y. & N.J., 166 A.D.3d 464 (1st Dep't 2018); Max Specialty Ins. Co. v. WSG Investors, LLC, 09-cv-05237, 2012 WL 3150577 (E.D.N.Y. Aug. 2, 2012).

However, in American W. Home Ins. Co. v. Gjonaj Realty & Mgt. Co., 192 A.D. 3d 28 (2d Dep't 2020) the Second Department expressly "declined to follow" the prevailing New York authority. In American, the insurer agreed to defend the insured in an underlying personal injury action but reserved its right to deny coverage to the extent that the insurer was prejudiced due to the insured's late notice of the action.

The insured had initially defaulted in the underlying action, and the insurer reserved its right to seek reimbursement if the default judgment was not vacated. Although the trial court vacated the default judgment, on appeal, the Second Department reversed the lower court's order and reinstated the judgment against the insureds.

Absent any indemnity obligation and the clear prejudice from late notice, the insurer commenced a declaratory judgment action seeking to recover the defense costs it incurred in defending the underlying action.

The Appellate Division, Second Department, held that although the insurer did not owe a duty to defend or indemnify, the insurer was not entitled to recoupment of defense costs reasoning that by allowing an insurance company to recover the costs incurred in defending an underlying action, the Second Department risks eroding the well-established rule that the duty to defend is broader than the duty to indemnify. Moreover, the Second Department noted that the policy at issue did not expressly provide the insurer with a right to recoup defense costs.

The Second Department's decision creates a distinction amongst the First and Second Departments, possibly making the issue ripe for review by New York's Court of Appeals.

Insurers that issue policies containing a duty to defend, such as CGL policies, should familiarize themselves with the rules governing recoupment in the applicable jurisdiction. In considering whether to afford a defense under a policy, insurers must also carefully review the relevant policy language and be aware of the potential limitations on the right to recoupment. Insurers should also be sure to expressly reserve their right to recoup the costs in their coverage position letters.

Moreover, Insurers should note that policies that are not duty to defend, or otherwise expressly provide a right of recoupment, may not be subject to the same limitations on the right of recoupment. Insurers should be sure to work with competent counsel to be aware of all of their rights under applicable policies and the relevant controlling law and proceed accordingly.

