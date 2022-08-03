Jury selection is critical in preventing shock verdicts

Law firms Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP Follow

August 3, 2022 - Shock verdicts make headlines. They become part of public consciousness. What is not so clear are the many defense verdicts out there. Cases are won, you just don't hear about them. But what you do hear about are those shock verdicts that are discussed during case evaluation roundtables and among jurors.

There are several examples of these shocking verdicts across the country but none more eye-opening than the Dallas jury verdict in June of $375 million in compensatory damages in the stabbing death of an 83-year-old woman by a cable company employee. That jury also found gross negligence and awarded an additional $7 billion in punitive damages in a bifurcated jury trial on July 26, 2022. A judgment has yet to be entered in this case.

The source of increasing shock verdicts

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

According to a November 2021 blog published by the Insurance Information Institute, these types of shock verdicts may be due to social inflation. (Jeff Dunsavage, "What Can be Done About Nuclear Verdicts," Insurance Information Institute (Nov. 29, 2021)).

Driven by a generation-long decay of public trust in corporations, "social inflation" is a buzzword that describes the phenomenon of unexpected rising claim costs established in the United States and increasing globally due to numerous factors, such as economic inflation, the ramifications of the global pandemic, social unrest, polarization of society on various issues and build-up of corporate distrust.

In 2020, the Insurance Research Council issued a study examining the phenomenon of social inflation, finding that insurers' losses across numerous business lines have seen a rapid acceleration in recent years beyond what economic inflation can explain. (Jeff Dunsavage, "IRC Study: Social Inflation is Real, and it Hurts Consumers, Businesses," Insurance Information Institute (June 2, 2020).

Given the polarization of our society since COVID-19 and the consequences of the pandemic, the impact of social inflation has reached unprecedented territory.

People who traditionally were not willing to serve as jurors now can't wait to "send a message" to corporate America and right the wrongs they perceive in society. In other words, they have found a voice and plaintiffs' counsel are happy to give them someone, the plaintiff, to root for at trial.

Persuasion Strategies, a team of nationally recognized litigation consultants, turned their decades of research in studying jury-eligible Americans across the country into a proprietary Anti-Corporate Bias Scale (ACBS) in collaboration with the University of Nebraska, Lincoln — a reliable and valid measure that identifies several dozen predictors using only seven questions. The results have been helpful in identifying jurors who potentially want to "send a message" to a corporate defendant. (Persuasion Strategies Anti-Corporate Bias Scale).

Trends and predictors in jury selection

We always have known that jury selection to some extent has been a science, and to some extent an art. However, here's the new twist — it used to be that political affiliation alone was a good predictor and indicator of various issues, but that is no longer the case.

The Persuasion Strategies BigJury database includes data from more than 12,000 mock jurors and potential jurors, providing an opportunity to analyze, forecast and apply artificial intelligence (AI) to inform questions in litigation. . Their data reflects what the Pew Research Center has noted in its 2015 study on party affiliation, education, and other characteristics – critical distinctions among political cohorts that fall in line with education. "A Deep Dive Into Party Affiliation," Pew Research Center (April 7, 2015).

Specifically, lower-educated conservatives are the strongest anti-corporate jurors we have today. While conservatives with a higher level of education are still anti-corporate, they are more willing to listen to the message from a corporation and be more moderate in their awards. As the Pew study shows, 81 percent of the "populist right" feels that corporations make too much profit, contrasted with only 21 percent of "committed conservatives" who feel the same way.

One suggestion to combat the anti-corporate sentiment is to establish credibility and humanize the company. Organizations and the attorneys who defend them can tell the origin story of the company and try to focus on what good businesses do for communities, namely by hiring employees, creating jobs and supporting charitable works. Put the trust back into the companies. After all, where would we be as a country without them? It will be critical for counsel to accomplish this goal at the outset of the case through voir dire.

Explicit questions on these issues must be posed to the venire and raised to smoke out adverse jurors. Once the potential shock jurors have been identified, it is important to get them talking about their beliefs and their strong commitment to such beliefs, and establish a record to challenge these jurors for cause — and win. Absent an ability to excuse these jurors for cause, a record for potential appeal can be established.

Once jurors have been identified by the defense as those who appear to be more reasonable and open-minded about listening to the evidence, giving the corporate defendant a fair shot and holding the plaintiff to the burden of proof, it will be important to keep them below opposing counsel's radar, quietly keeping them on the jury.

How to prevent headline verdicts

Picking juries is key and more important than ever in this age of polarization. Looking at single-juror characteristics or political affiliations alone, while helpful, is no longer sufficient, as it once may have been. We need to start looking at clusters of identifiers.

Persuasion Strategies identified two key predictors of "damages aggravating jurors": (1) anti-corporate bias (which is now combined with a unique combination of political leaning and educational attainment) and (2) a punishment mentality.

Attorneys engaging in jury selection ought to focus much of their energy on selecting the jury by working to evaluate — from the inception of a case — the kind of jury their client wants or needs and the jury that their client does not want. It is important that this jury profile be refined as the case develops up until jury selection begins.

Voir dire must take into consideration a totality of the circumstances and use a very case-specific approach, appraising every aspect of the case from the big picture theory and themes, to the details of the witnesses involved, to the evidence expected to be introduced. This approach has always met with much success, but it is more significant nowadays with the stakes being raised each day.

Attorneys need to enhance their jury-selection skills. Again, special attention to an anti-corporate bias and punishment mentality should be determined through various questions and responses during voir dire. These attitudes can be ascertained through both the verbal responses and, equally important, the nonverbal cues, such as pauses in the juror's responses or hesitancy and doubt in their facial expressions and body language when responding to their ability to be fair and impartial with respect to certain issues or parties involved in the case. Once detrimental attitudes are identified, flag them for the record with challenges for cause.

If a witness has trustworthiness issues, focus on identifying jurors who are particularly attuned to lies or changing stories or who otherwise will be skeptical of dubious claims. Jurors need to be questioned and challenged on their potential responses to pleas of sympathy for the plaintiff and their ability to treat corporate defendants fairly.

Trial counsel should be mindful of the comments made during jury selection and remind the court and the jurors of key moments relating to the jury's oath to be fair, impartial and reasonable, and to render their verdict without passion, sympathy or prejudice.

Conclusion

Trial counsel must be skilled and experienced and adhere to the specific objective to guard against potential jurors who may favor shock verdicts. They should incorporate into the trial and through closing argument the importance of the evidence; being immune to passion, prejudice and sympathy; and treating corporate defendants fairly.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.