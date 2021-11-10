Jury service doesn’t have to be such a drag

An empty jury box at the New York State Civil Supreme Court in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - My 19-year-old daughter just won what I think of as the reverse lottery: She got summoned for jury duty in federal court.

Like so many others who are called, her initial reaction was “How can I get out of it?”

There’s no question jury service can be a burden, requiring people to put their lives on hold, trudge down to a courthouse, spend hours on end waiting around with strangers (who may or may not be vaccinated) and receive a pittance for their time.

But it can also be a privilege. As in-person trials resume after the pandemic-induced hiatus, it’s worth thinking about how to make the process less onerous and more rewarding for jurors.

To Lori Taylor, a professor at Texas A&M’s Bush School of Government and Public Service, it comes down to valuing the jurors’ time.

After “spending a week twiddling my thumbs at jury duty in Dallas,” Taylor told me she turned her economist’s eye on the jury system.

What she saw struck her as a “classic problem.” When a resource is free, “there’s a tendency not to use it efficiently,” she said.

And jurors, who are paid a nominal wage ranging from $5 to $50 a day depending on the court and state, are essentially free labor.

Taylor in a paper published by the Mosbacher Institute for Trade, Economics and Public Policy argues that jurors should receive something approaching a market wage. That would make service less financially burdensome for the large swath of jurors who are self-employed or don’t have employers that will pay their salaries while they serve.

It would also “force the courts to more fully acknowledge the value of the services they receive from jurors,” she wrote, and incentivize them not to squander the jurors’ time “while the judge resolves a sticky legal issue for another trial or indulges the attorneys in yet another sidebar discussion.”

Now-retired U.S. District judge Mark Bennett of the Northern District of Iowa agrees that jurors “have the right not to have their time wasted by judges, lawyers, witnesses and unnecessary, cumulative and excessive evidence,” as he put in a “Juror Bill of Rights” he penned in 2016.

I caught up with Bennett, who after 25 years on the bench joined Drake University Law School in 2019 as director of the Institute for Justice Reform & Innovation, to talk about what he calls a jury-centered approach to judging.

Jurors “are the most important people in the courtroom,” he said. “Judges need to let them know that” and to treat them accordingly.

But he doesn’t agree with Taylor that one answer is to pay jurors a generous stipend. That could have “unintended consequences,” he said, motivating some people to “serve for the money, not because they want to be good jurors.”

Instead, Bennett said judges can take steps to make the experience of being a juror its own reward.

It starts with tightening courtroom procedures to make trials (which let’s admit, can be deadly dull at times) more efficient and less repetitive.

For example, Bennett had a “just say no to sidebars” policy. “The jurors will love it and it will save a boatload of time,” he wrote in his juror bill of rights.

He also stressed the importance of starting and ending court precisely on time, calling it disrespectful to keep the jury waiting or to make them stay late.

In addition, Bennett imposed hard time limits on the length of opening statements and closing arguments, “which help lawyers stay on message while avoiding juror frustration, boredom, and disengagement. Remember, they did not volunteer for this civic duty,” he wrote.

He also used the final pre-trial conference to streamline proceedings and eliminate excessive witnesses or exhibits. A “common juror criticism of lawyers is: ‘We got it the first time,’” he noted.

He allowed jurors in civil trials to ask questions (“a superb innovation”) and made sure jurors were shown visible respect (always standing when they entered the courtroom).

Bennett told me he also took pains to consider juror “creature comforts.” For example, he tried out the seats in the jury box and even had cupholders installed for jurors to bring in their own drinks. (People would ask if he was afraid they’d sneak in booze, he recalled. That never happened, though he said he did see a few drunk lawyers in court over the years.)

At the end of every trial, he shook each juror’s hand and gave them a questionnaire to evaluate him, the lawyers and the entire trial process.

When jurors were first summoned, Bennett told me, they often came in "kicking and screaming" and trying to dodge service. But by the end, he said, more than one asked him “How soon can I serve again?”

I wish my daughter could have been a juror in his courtroom. Heck, I wish I could have been. But if more judges follow his approach – which he boils down to “WWJW” or “What would jurors want?” – perhaps we’ll all feel fortunate instead of unlucky when we see that envelope stamped “official court notice” summoning us to jury duty.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.