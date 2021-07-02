Justice Department argues international private arbitral tribunal is not a "foreign tribunal"

The seal of the United States Department of Justice seen in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

02-Jul-2021 - The US Department of Justice has submitted an amicus curiae brief on behalf of the US urging the US Supreme Court to affirm the US Court of Appeals for Seventh Circuit in Servotronics, Inc. v. Rolls-Royce PLC, 975 F.3d 689 (7th Cir. 2020), cert. granted, 141 S. Ct. 1684 (2021). That decision held that a private arbitral tribunal is not a "foreign or international tribunal" for purposes of 28 U.S.C. § 1782, and that US district courts may not provide discovery assistance under the statute for use in private foreign arbitrations (see Legal Update, US Supreme Court grants certiorari to resolve whether an international private arbitration tribunal is a "foreign tribunal" under 28 U.S.C. § 1782). By its decision, the Seventh Circuit joined the US Courts of Appeals for the Second and Fifth Circuits, but deepened the circuit split with the US Courts of Appeals in the Fourth and Sixth Circuits.

On 22 March 2021, the US Supreme Court granted certiorari to review the Seventh Circuit decision thereby agreeing to resolve the circuit split (see Legal update, US Supreme Court grants certiorari to resolve whether an international private arbitration tribunal is a "foreign tribunal" under 28 U.S.C. § 1782).

In the amicus curiae brief, the Department of Justice agreed with the Seventh Circuit, arguing that the ordinary meaning of "tribunal" is inconclusive and the most natural reading of the phrase "foreign or international tribunal" is that it refers to a standing governmental body of a foreign country or an international state-to-state commission or similar formal entity established by two or more nations. The Department of Justice noted that this interpretation is consistent with Congress's instruction to the Rules Commission "to recommend procedural revisions 'for the rendering of assistance to foreign courts and quasi-judicial agencies'. " In determining which of two competing interpretations of section 1782 better reflects Congress' intent, the Department of Justice submitted that the Court should take into account that the other interpretation would produce a rule that would give parties to private foreign arbitrations broad access to federal-court discovery assistance while precluding discovery assistance for parties to US domestic arbitrations.

The Department of Justice also urged the Court to reject the conclusion that section 1782 extends to investor-state dispute settlement, or expressly reserve judgment on that question. A decision from the Supreme Court is expected next year.

Case: Servotronics, Inc. v Rolls-Royce PLC, 141 S. Ct. 1684 (2021).