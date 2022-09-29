Justice official to lead Jenner's congressional investigations team

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms Emily Loeb worked on Justice Department issues relating to Congress

She will also co-lead Jenner's government controversies practice















(Reuters) - A U.S. Justice Department official is returning to law firm Jenner & Block to lead its congressional investigations practice, the firm said Thursday.

Emily Loeb served as associate deputy attorney general and was part of the Biden administration's original Justice Department leadership team. She worked on issues relating to Congress, including preparing nominees and department officials to testify before lawmakers.

Loeb said in an interview that she always planned to leave the Justice Department at this time, and that she wanted to return to Jenner because of the roster of former government officials who also work there. She added that she felt her own government experience is a good fit for the firm’s clients.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

She will also co-lead Jenner’s government controversies practice, which guides clients through major crises or times of intensive scrutiny. Loeb will work out of the firm's Washington, D.C., office.

Jenner chair Tom Perrelli said the firm is expanding its congressional investigations work and will look to Loeb to lead that growth.

Loeb previously served in the Obama-era White House and Justice Department, and was also a federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia. She joined Jenner in 2016 before leaving for the Biden administration in 2021.

Her work during the Biden administration included the push to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, which was done in March. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco testified before senators last year as part of that effort.

Loeb was also among the lawyers who represented the Justice Department during transcribed interviews of former Justice officials Richard Donoghue and Byung Jin (BJay) Pak before the Senate Judiciary Committee last year, related to efforts by then-President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results. Loeb declined to further comment on her work on those interviews.

Loeb also declined to comment on the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s retention of government records, including highly classified ones, at his Florida property.

She did weigh in on the investigative work of the select committee probing the riots at the U.S. Capitol, saying the panel has moved quickly and been “incredibly effective” at informing the public about its findings. Loeb said other committees will likely look to copy that work in the future.

“That's why having experienced congressional investigations counsel is so critical for clients, because this is a dynamic business, where the tactics and strategies are changing,” Loeb said. Litigation surrounding congressional oversight has significantly increased in recent years, she added.

Read more:

Jenner and Block recruits U.S. House lawyer who defended Jan. 6 committee

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.