K Street looks in the mirror on diversity amid lobbying boom

Law firms Michael Best Friedrich See all

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer Feld See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Law firms have trumpeted their diversity efforts for decades, pressed by clients, piles of data and industry rankings showing where they fall short on race and gender.

K Street, despite its overlap with Big Law, has been another story. But some firms are working to change that, and they may have help from two groups trying to bring the lobbying industry's diversity picture into focus.

The National Black Professional Lobbyists Association and the Diversity in Government Relations Coalition have separately begun to track how many lobbyists of color are working in the industry. NBPLA plans to report its findings on state lobbyists early next year, while DGR's report, expected by the end of this year, will focus on both the state and federal levels.

"It's critically important that the people who are educating and helping legislators shape policy are bringing diverse experience and backgrounds to the table," said Terri Reynolds, NBPLA's executive director.

The issue is coming into focus amid heavy competition for lobbying work, driven by Biden's proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill and concerns ranging from tech industry regulation to data privacy and U.S. energy production. Over $900 billion has already been spent on federal lobbying in 2021, more than the annual figure for most of the last decade, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

As firms vie for more of that work, diversity can offer a competitive advantage, said Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld senior advisor and former Florida U.S. congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

Ros-Lehtinen, who is Latina, is one of 21 women lobbyists at her firm. She said diversity "is not an added benefit," but a necessity given changing U.S. demographics.

Akin Gump's 62-member public law and policy group, which has led the industry in federal lobbying revenue for nearly a decade, is currently less than 20% racially and ethnically diverse, according to figures provided by the firm. The group is 2% Asian, 2% Black, 6% American Indian and 8% Hispanic.

Akin Gump senior policy advisor Virgil Miller, who is Black, said firms need to be as strategic about racial, ethnic and gender diversity as they are in having political diversity.

"Firms are deliberate about balance when it comes to Democratic lobbyists versus Republican lobbyists because they want to be able to fully service the client," Miller said. "They have to be just as aggressive when it comes to having a diverse roster of professionals."

As to how to achieve that, he said: "Hire more minority lobbyists. It's not that complicated."

BUILDING A PIPELINE

On the early career side, in addition to the efforts of organizations like NBPLA, some lobbying firms are working to expand the pipeline of diverse professionals entering the industry through internships and other programs.

Michael Best Strategies in March announced its inaugural public policy internship for students at historically Black colleges and universities. The firm is hosting two students – one in the nation's capital and one in Chicago, according to Michael Best Strategies partner and program co-lead Tami Buckner.

Buckner said the firm, the lobbying arm of law firm Michael Best & Friedrich, wanted to "laser focus on HBCUs" with the hopes that students might eventually find a home there.

"We have to cultivate those talented youth in order to be transformative," said Michael Best Strategies principal and program co-lead Aaron Harris, adding it's hard to "gain sustainable entry" into lobbying.

Fred Humphries, corporate vice president of U.S. government affairs at Microsoft, said that former bosses helped him build a network that he could lean on in his lobbying career.

“The pipeline today is different than the pipeline when I was starting in state government," said Humphries, who has worked in Microsoft's government affairs office for more than 20 years. "Increasing diversity in roles in policy and politics for those early in their careers will help expand the pipeline and lay that strong foundation for others.”

Read more:

Why Biden’s infrastructure plan has Big Law firms licking their chops

Reporting by Arriana McLymore