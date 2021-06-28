Kasowitz spinoff becomes latest boutique to raise salaries

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - Kasowitz Benson Torres spinoff Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes said Monday that it is raising associate salaries, becoming the latest boutique firm to boost pay since Milbank kicked off a fresh Big Law compensation race earlier this month.

Salaries for current Glenn Agre first-year associates will rise to $205,000 and salaries for the class of 2013 and above will hit $365,000, the firm said in an internal memo viewed by Reuters. That matched a scale set by Davis, Polk & Wardwell that has quickly become the standard at elite New York firms.

Glenn Agre is a newcomer to the New York law firm scene. The litigation boutique was founded in February by seven partners leaving Kasowitz Benson Torres, a firm known for its high-stakes commercial caseload and its work for former U.S. President Donald Trump.

In an unusual arrangement, Glenn Agre is housed in litigation firm Boies Schiller Flexner's Manhattan and San Francisco offices. The firm's website lists seven associates.

It's the latest boutique to boost associate salaries in a fierce market for junior talent. Brewer Attorneys & Counselors and Wilkinson Stekloff both announced this month that current first-year associates' salaries will rise to $205,000.

Ross Aronstam & Moritz is also increasing first-year salaries to $205,000, and Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick is upping it to $245,000, beating the market, according to legal industry blog Above the Law.

Representatives for those two firms did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

