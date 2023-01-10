Katten law firm adds Curtis litigation team in New York expansion

Summary

(Reuters) - Chicago-founded law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman said Tuesday that four litigators have joined the firm in New York from Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle.

Eliot Lauer, Jacques Semmelman, Gabe Hertzberg and Julia Mosse, each longtime lawyers at Curtis, joined 700-lawyer Katten as partners in the firm's commercial litigation practice.

Katten's New York office is the firm's second largest, behind Chicago with more than 200 lawyers, according to its website. The firm's New York lawyers moved into new office space last spring.

Lauer said he was eager to be working again with Steven Reisman, a leader of Katten's insolvency and restructuring practice who jumped over from Curtis with a team of corporate lawyers in 2018.

"The goal is not to stay in a silo, but to branch out and avail ourselves of the incredible resources that we have here at Katten," said Lauer, who was co-chair of the litigation group at Curtis.

David Crichlow, chair of Katten's commercial litigation practice, in a statement praised the new group's "broad array of knowledge in civil, criminal, regulatory and investigative matters."

New York-founded Curtis did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the team's departure.

