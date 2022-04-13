Kaufman Dolowich merges with small firm to enter Dallas, New Orleans

Summary

(Reuters) - Long Island, New York-based midsize litigation firm Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck (KDV) has absorbed small law firm, The Myers Law Group, adding new offices in Dallas and New Orleans.

The Myers Law Group has had five attorneys working out of Dallas and one working out of New Orleans. After the merger, KDV will have a total of about 200 attorneys and 17 offices in nine states.

The new additions include Dallas-based Myers Law partners Angella Myers and Janice Parker, along with New Orleans-based partner Mark Carver.

Several law firms have recently absorbed large proportions of lawyers from smaller firms in sizable group hires.

Earlier this month, midsize firm Fennemore Craig poached 25 attorneys from small firm Gresham Savage Nolan & Tilden in California and Norton Rose Fulbright expanded in Minneapolis with 11 attorneys from trial firm Blackwell Burke.

In January, KDV opened an office in Torrance, California, through a combination with real estate law firm Greenberg, Whitcombe, Takeuchi & Gibson.

KDV and Myers Law connected through a mutual client, according to Myers, managing partner of KDV's Dallas and New Orleans offices.

The Myers Law Group previously focused on labor and employment law but now hopes to “provide a more broad range of services” post-merger, said Myers.

KDV's practice areas include professional liability, commercial litigation and data privacy & cybersecurity, the firm said.

“Texas is one of the largest and busiest legal jurisdictions in the country, while Louisiana presents an opportunity to expand our bench and services to clients, which makes this another important step in expanding KDV’s national presence,” said co-managing partner Michael Kaufman in a statement.

A number of midsize law firms have moved into Dallas this year. Los Angeles-based firm Michelman & Robinson opened there in January, closely followed by Phoenix-based Snell & Wilmer and Atlanta-based litigation firm Freeman Mathis & Gary.

