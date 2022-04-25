Keller Lenkner co-founder departs from plaintiffs' law firm

Summary

(Reuters) - Travis Lenkner, one of the founding partners of Keller Lenkner, has left the plaintiffs' litigation firm he helped start in 2018.

Lenkner on Monday confirmed his departure from the Chicago-founded firm, but declined to comment specifically on his next steps and reasons for leaving.

The law firm will now re-brand as Keller Postman, as Washington, D.C.-based Warren Postman steps in as managing partner, according to the firm.

Postman said in an interview that Lenkner's exit was amicable.

"We're grateful for everything he's done to help build the firm and wish him well in the next phase of his career," Postman said.

Lenkner, Ashley Keller and Adam Gerchen founded the law firm after their litigation finance company, Gerchen Keller Capital, sold to Burford Capital Ltd in a $160 million deal in 2016.

The firm has grown to about 40 lawyers and 80 professional staff, Postman said. It has additional offices in Washington, D.C., and Austin, Texas, and is in the process of opening up a new outpost in Florida, he said.

Keller Postman focuses on mass torts and mass arbitration work. The firm represents military servicemembers in lawsuits over 3M Co's earplugs and parents of infants in litigation against baby formula makers.

Lenkner said in an interview that he's proud of what the firm has accomplished, including "working together to build Keller Lenkner into the leading platform for mass actions that it is today."

Lenkner previously worked in-house at The Boeing Co and at law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, according to his LinkedIn bio.

