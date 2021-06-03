Kelley Drye is latest firm to jump on the ESG practice wagon

Figures of people are silhouetted as they gather in the Chancellery in Berlin, May 27, 2009. A government meeting on Wednesday over competing bids for carmaker Opel is not expected to yield a decision in favour of only one investor, a government spokesman said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY) - BM2E55R1E5701

Law firms Gibson Dunn See all

Latham Watkins See all

Fenwick West See all

Kirkland Ellis See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Kelley Drye & Warren has become the latest law firm to capitalize on growing demand for compliance advice and other guidance related to environmental, social and corporate governance matters, as more companies and industries adopt an ESG agenda.

The New York-founded firm said Thursday that it has launched a new dedicated ESG practice led by Wayne D'Angelo, who chairs Kelley Drye's energy practice, and John Foote, who advised Facebook on the creation of its oversight board.

The group will include Kelley Drye attorneys from a range of practice areas, including corporate, environment, international trade and government relations & public policy.

Foote, whose background includes international trade and supply chains, said in a statement that ESG issues "are reducible to two questions - how should a company meet its own individual challenges of extended responsibility, and what should (or must) it say about what it does."

"We want to help clients answer those questions in a way that safeguards their reputations, minimizes risk, and leverages opportunity," he said.

Last week the consultancy Gartner said that among 83 general counsels it surveyed in February, the majority said ESG-related goals topped their corporate governance and board management agendas.

Kelley Drye is far from the only firm that has rushed to create or beef up its ESG offerings in recent months to address those priorities. Rivals including Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, Hunton Andrews Kurth and Seyfarth Shaw created their own ESG practices earlier this year, while Kirkland & Ellis and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe grew theirs by poaching attorneys from Latham & Watkins and Fenwick & West, respectively.

The ESG practice rush also comes as big mutual fund firms have been flexing their shareholder muscle to pressure the companies they own stock in to address a wide litany of environmental and social justice issues. That's leading to rejections of CEO pay plans and executive pay packages, according to a Reuters review.

Last week, the three largest index fund firms -- BlackRock Inc, State Street Corp and Vanguard Group -- backed a successful board challenge against Exxon Mobil Corp, one of their biggest holdings, over dissatisfaction with its efforts to diversify away from fossil fuels.

Read More:

New blood at Wall Street’s old guard rattles Corporate America

Career Tracker: Virtual firms hit an industry milestone as hires continue

Big Law bets that ESG trend is here to stay with fresh moves by Orrick, Seyfarth