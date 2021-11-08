Kelley Drye snags Texas prosecutor for state attorneys general group

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Summary Paul Singer will be based in Houston

Singer spent over 20 years at the Texas AG's office

(Reuters) - Kelley Drye & Warren announced on Monday that it has added former Texas associate deputy attorney general Paul Singer as a partner in the firm’s Houston office.

Singer will be working in the firm's state attorneys general practice. More large law firms have formed these practices in recent years to represent clients in attorney general investigations and enforcement actions.

Singer spent more than 20 years with the Texas attorney general's office, largely with the consumer protection division, where he served as division chief, according to Kelley Drye. He was most recently associate deputy attorney general for civil litigation.

“Paul is well known and highly respected among the State Attorneys General community and is frequently looked to for guidance on appropriate ways to handle a consumer protection investigation – from advertising issues, to privacy and data breach matters,” said Dana Rosenfeld, the firm’s managing partner, in a statement.

Singer will be joined by his Texas Attorney General's office colleague, Beth Chun, who will be a senior associate at 300-lawyer Kelley Drye.

Kelley Drye in September added former Federal Trade Commission officials Jessica Rich and Laura VanDruff, who like Singer, focus on consumer protection.

