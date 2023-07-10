King & Spalding adds Greenberg Traurig litigator to growing Texas roster

July 10 - Atlanta-founded law firm King & Spalding said Monday that it has hired a seasoned litigator and firm leader from Greenberg Traurig for its trial and global disputes practice group in Houston.

Mary-Olga Lovett, who joins King & Spalding as a partner, has tried more than 50 cases and handled matters ranging from patent and trademark infringement cases to class actions, commercial disputes, employment litigation and product liability disputes, the firm said.

She said many of her clients overlap with King & Spalding’s but declined to offer specifics. Her past clients have included R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, Microsoft and Reynolds Consumer Products.

Lovett spent the last 17 years at Miami-founded Greenberg, including serving as a co-managing shareholder in Houston, a firmwide senior vice president and a member of the firm’s global executive committee.

She said she was drawn to King & Spalding because of its commitment to the firm's longevity and the development of junior talent.

“It’s great to have the knowledge that the firm is doing [succession] planning in a very deliberate, thoughtful way,” she said.

A spokesperson for Greenberg Traurig thanked Lovett for her service and wished her well.

Greenberg Traurig said it is committed to growth in Texas and has over 160 lawyers working out of Dallas, Austin and Houston.

