King & Spalding enters hot Florida legal market with Miami office

Summary Law firms King & Spalding will have 23 offices with Miami launch

Miami office will include 12 partners

(Reuters) - King & Spalding said on Tuesday it will launch its first Florida office in Miami next month with lawyers from the firm's other locations.

The Atlanta-founded firm said in a statement the office will include 12 partners who are either relocating to Miami or plan to spent most of their time in that office.

A King & Spalding representative declined to comment on the total number of lawyers associated with the outpost.

The 1,200-lawyer firm said it has more than 50 lawyers who are barred in the state of Florida and "regularly" work on matters there.

Randy Bassett, a longtime Atlanta-based trial and disputes partner, will be the managing partner of the office, which is the 23rd for the firm.

The other partners come from existing office locations including Atlanta, New York, Washington, D.C. and Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the firm's website.

Firm chairman Robert Hays in a statement said the Miami office will be an "important hub," citing the state's "rapidly expanding economy and strategic importance more broadly in the U.S. and Latin America."

Florida has been a hot state for legal market expansion. There were 43 law firm office openings there in 2021, according to data from Leopard Solutions, which tracks hiring at law firms. For comparison, California and Texas saw 75 and 46 office openings last year, respectively.

Los Angeles-founded Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan opened a Miami office in May 2021 and St. Louis-founded Armstrong Teasdale launched there last week.

King & Spalding's work in Miami will include mass tort and consumer class actions and healthcare, the firm said.

