King & Spalding to face jury in associate's ethics, retaliation lawsuit

The company logo of the law firm King & Spalding in their legal offices in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary David Joffe claims he was fired after raising ethics concerns

Jury selection began Tuesday in Manhattan federal court

(Reuters) - King & Spalding and one of its former associates are set to go to trial in Manhattan federal court next week over the lawyer's claim that he was fired for reporting ethical breaches in the firm's work for a Chinese telecom company.

Jury selection in David Joffe's lawsuit against the Atlanta-founded law firm got underway Tuesday. The trial is set to begin Nov. 15 before U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni.

Joffe's allegations stem from an earlier contract dispute between King & Spalding client ZTE Corp and patent prosecution company Vringo Inc. Joffe said his former colleagues made a series of false statements to the judge overseeing the ZTE case, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, in 2014 and 2015.

Kaplan at one point weighed sanctions against King & Spalding for attempting to avert Vringo's deposition of a ZTE official. But the firm withdrew from the case in August 2015, and no sanctions were issued. The case settled in December 2015.

Joffe claims he believed he was ethically bound to report his colleagues' alleged misconduct before Kaplan to the New York bar. In December 2015, after raising his concerns with in-house and outside counsel for the firm, Joffe says he was removed from the partnership track and told his pay would be frozen for three months. He did not receive his 2015 bonus, and was fired in December 2016. He sued the firm in May 2017.

King & Spalding has denied the misconduct allegations related to the ZTE case, and said Joffe was fired due to "mixed" performance reviews and "lack of engagement, lack of a meaningful chance of being promoted and complaints about poor quality work product."

King & Spalding is represented by attorneys from Proskauer Rose, including Joseph Baumgarten.

Joffe is representing himself after his counsel at law firm Javerbaum Wurgaft Hicks Kahn Wikstrom & Sinins withdrew from the case in 2018. Caproni called Joffe an "unreasonably difficult client" in a September 2019 rulingallowing the firm to withdraw that was later upheld by 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

Joffe declined to comment on the upcoming trial. A spokesperson for King & Spalding did not respond to a request for comment.

The case is Joffe v. King & Spalding, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, 1:17-cv-03392.

For David Joffe: pro se

For King & Spalding: Joseph Baumgarten and Pinchos Goldberg of Proskauer Rose

Read more:

Former King & Spalding associate suing firm can't sideline ex-counsel - 2nd Circuit

Judge says counsel justified in withdrawal from case against King & Spalding

Fired King & Spalding associate can move ahead with ethics retaliation claims