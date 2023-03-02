King & Spalding hires ex-prosecutor in N.Y. amid investigations push















(Reuters) - Atlanta-founded law firm King & Spalding said Thursday that it has added Adam Baker, a former assistant U.S. attorney in New Jersey, as a partner in New York.

He will be a member of the firm's special matters and government investigations team and will advise clients on regulatory matters, internal investigations and white-collar litigation.

Baker said he was drawn to the firm in part because of the opportunity to work again with former New Jersey U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito, who joined the firm in January 2021, calling him a longtime mentor.

Before serving as a federal prosecutor, Baker spent almost a dozen years at Atlanta-based Alston & Bird. Carpenito was a partner and practice leader at Alston & Bird before he became U.S. attorney.

Baker said he is looking to build a roster of clients in the financial and healthcare sectors. In New Jersey he was a member of the U.S. Attorney's Office's healthcare fraud and opioid abuse prevention and enforcement unit, and led investigations and prosecutions for the team, the firm said.

Baker said he expects to see more enforcement in the healthcare area, with a particular focus on COVID-19 relief fraud, and increased regulation of telemedicine providers.

Baker's addition comes days after the firm added another government alum, Alicia O'Brien, who led the ethics and compliance team in the White House Counsel's Office under U.S. President Joe Biden, to its special matters and government investigations team in Washington.

King & Spalding said Baker is the fifth partner to join the practice in the last three months.

Biden White House ethics lawyer returns to King & Spalding











