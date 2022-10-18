King & Spalding ropes in former Herbert Smith Freehills telecom lead

Summary

(Reuters) - International law firm King & Spalding said Monday it hired Damien Bailey, the one-time global co-head of telecommunications at Herbert Smith Freehills as a partner to its corporate, finance and investments practice group.

Bailey joins King & Spalding from KPMG Law, where he was a partner. Before joining KPMG, Bailey led the telecom practice at HSF. He also previously led the Asia-Pacific technology, media, telecommunications practice at Simmons & Simmons in Hong Kong.

Bailey, currently based in Sydney, Australia, is expected to divide his time between the firm’s Middle East, Singapore and Tokyo offices, and focuses on data, digital, technology and telecommunications transactions, King & Spalding said in a statement.

“Bailey’s experience and connections complement our M&A, Global Human Capital and Compliance, and Projects practices. He brings a strong entrepreneurial spirit that will be key to uncovering new opportunities for us in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions,” said Todd Holleman, head of corporate, finance and investments practice group at King & Spalding.

Bailey was part of the Herbert Smith Freehills team that advised Origin Energy on the sale of its conventional upstream oil & gas business Lattice Energy to Beach Energy for $1.24 billion in 2017, according to the English law firm.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said last year that 63 areas of technology, including advanced cyber, genomics and novel antibiotics were critical to the national interest and promised millions of dollars in funding to keep strategic rivals like China from controlling these sectors.

