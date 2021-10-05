King & Spalding snags Dechert arbitration pro with Brazil ties

Source: King & Spalding

(Reuters) - King & Spalding continues to expand its trial and global disputes practice, adding an international arbitration partner from Dechert in Washington, D.C.

Erica Franzetti, who was a partner in Dechert's international arbitration practice, has joined King & Spalding as a partner in its trial and global disputes practice, the firm said Tuesday. She is the second litigation partner to join the group this week, following the arrival of former Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partner Lazar Raynal in Chicago.

Franzetti said in an interview that she has been following the international arbitration team's work at King & Spalding "for many years" since her former Crowell & Moring colleague Henry Burnett joined the firm in 2012. Burnett was previously head of Crowell's international dispute resolution group and Latin America practice.

"I had a chance to meet several of the King & Spalding partners, including some of them as opposing counsel, and I have been nothing but extremely impressed with everyone that I met," Franzetti said, adding she "just couldn't miss this opportunity" to work again with Burnett.

Franzetti is experienced in handling international commercial and investor-state arbitration matters for clients in the U.S., Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Guinea, Hungary, Croatia and the Philippines. At King & Spalding, Franzetti said she plans on working primarily on international commercial arbitration matters focusing on the Latin America region, particularly Brazil.

In a statement announcing Franzetti's arrival, Andy Bayman, chair of King & Spalding's trial and global disputes practice, said "her extensive work in Latin America will augment the firm's ability to serve clients in that region and U.S. companies who do business there."

Franzetti joined Dechert in 2015 and was promoted to partner in 2018. Before that, she spent about three years at Weil, Gotshal & Manges and nearly four years at Crowell & Moring. Prior to starting her international arbitration career, Franzetti practiced at Brazil-based law firms Wald, Antunes, Vita, Longo e Blattner Advogados and Dinamarco, Rossi, Beraldo & Bedaque Advocacia, where she worked with clients in complex commercial litigation.

Arif Ali, co-chair of Dechert's international arbitration practice, said the firm wishes Franzetti well in her move.

