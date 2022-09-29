Kirkland adds another infrastructure partner in London with A&O hire















(Reuters) - Kirkland & Ellis has added its third new infrastructure-focused partner in London since last week, with Paul Sampson joining the firm’s investment funds group, the Chicago-founded firm said Thursday.

Sampson is also the second partner to join Kirkland’s London office from Allen & Overy since last week, when A&O’s former global infrastructure co-chair Sara Pickersgill joined the firm to lead its European energy and infrastructure expansion.

Infrastructure finance partner James Boswell also joined the firm in London from Clifford Chance the same week.

The hires represent an expansion of 3,000-attorney Kirkland’s European infrastructure offering across M&A, debt finance and investment funds at a time when the firm anticipates an increased client demand in the sector “in light of prevailing macroeconomic conditions,” a Kirkland spokesperson said.

Kirkland’s 25-partner global investment funds group also added partners Louisa Cobbe and Catherine Gokah last month from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and Ashurst, respectively.

Sampson advises investment fund sponsors on fund formation and operational matters with a particular focus on infrastructure, energy transportation and real estate funds, Kirkland said in a statement.

An Allen & Overy spokesperson wished Sampson well in his new role.

