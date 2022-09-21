Kirkland adds A&O practice co-chair to lead Europe energy infrastructure expansion

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Companies Law firms Sara Pickersgill will lead Kirkland's energy and infrastructure expansion in Europe

First of several planned hires as practice sees a strong demand, firm said

(Reuters) - Kirkland & Ellis said Wednesday that it is kicking off a planned expansion of its European energy and infrastructure practice with the addition of Allen & Overy’s global infrastructure practice co-leader Sara Pickersgill in London.

Pickersgill, who spent more than 20 years at A&O, will lead the growth of the Chicago-founded firm’s energy and infrastructure practice group in Europe, and will be the first of several hires in the sector, executive committee member Andrew Calder said in a statement.

The practice continues to see “strong demand,” Kirkland executive committee chairman Jon Ballis said.

Europe has seen an increase in demand for liquefied natural gas projects along with the re-emergence of coal as it prepares for an impending energy crunch with Russian gas flows running at severely reduced levels as winter approaches.

Pickersgill advises on domestic and cross-border M&A transactions with a focus on infrastructure, energy and renewables, Allen & Overy’s website said earlier.

She has represented infrastructure investors Macquarie Group Ltd, American Tower Corp, 3i Infrastructure Plc, Global Infrastructure Partners and DigitalBridge Group Inc.

Pickersgill has also advised clients such as Digital 9 Infrastructure Plc and VEON Ltd on acquisition of internet infrastructure.

A spokesperson for Allen & Overy confirmed that Pickersgill has decided to leave the firm and wished her well.

London-based infrastructure partner Richard Evans will replace Pickersgill as co-chair of the practice group, the spokesperson said.

