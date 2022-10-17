Kirkland adds Clifford Chance practice chief in Europe infrastructure push















(Reuters) - Kirkland & Ellis has added its fourth new infrastructure-focused partner in London since last month, hiring Clifford Chance’s global practice co-chair Toby Parkinson, the firm said Monday.

Chicago-founded Kirkland has targeted U.K. ‘Magic Circle’ law firms in a planned expansion of its European infrastructure practice that kicked off in September with the addition of Allen & Overy practice co-chair Sara Pickersgill.

Infrastructure-focused partners Paul Samson and James Boswell also joined from A&O and Clifford Chance, respectively, in late September.

The firm anticipates an increased client demand in the sector “in light of prevailing macroeconomic conditions,” a Kirkland spokesperson said in September.

Kirkland's clients are looking to “deploy infrastructure capital on a global scale,” executive committee member Andrew Calder said in a statement.

Parkinson’s clients have included the infrastructure arms of the three largest Canadian pension funds, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP), according to his bio on Clifford Chance’s website.

He has also advised global investors including Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LLP, Macquarie Group Ltd, Arcus Infrastructure, 3i Infrastructure and Brookfield Infrastructure, the bio said.

A Clifford Chance spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Parkinson’s departure.

