Kirkland adds ESG partner from UK firm as practice area grows

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Paul Barker joins Kirkland & Ellis from Doughty Street Chambers

(Reuters) - Kirkland & Ellis said on Monday it has expanded its environmental, social and governance group with Paul Barker, who joins the firm in San Francisco from U.K. firm Doughty Street Chambers.

The Chicago-founded firm hired Barker as ESG gains momentum and boosts client demand, driving law firms to add lawyers to new and existing practice groups. He advises clients on ESG matters around climate change and energy transition finance and policy, according to Kirkland.

Doughty Street focuses on human rights and civil liberties, and counts Amal Clooney among its barristers. The firm didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Barker's departure.

Law firms including Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, Hunton Andrews Kurth, Kelley Drye & Warren and Seyfarth Shaw have launched ESG-related practice groups this year.

Kirkland has added at least four other partners to its ESG and impact practice in 2021, according to announcements on its website. Sara Orr, previously a leader of Latham & Watkins' ESG task force, joined Kirkland in May.

The firm emphasized Barker's cross-border expertise.

"Paul is a skilled international arbitration attorney with extensive experience in cross-border ESG and sustainable investment matters," Alexandra Farmer, head of Kirkland's ESG & impact practice, said in a statement.

