Kirkland adds ex-Dallas U.S. attorney in latest Texas hire

(Reuters) - Kirkland & Ellis continues to beef up its presence in Texas, announcing Wednesday that it is adding Erin Nealy Cox, who served as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas until January.

Nealy Cox is joining the firm on Sept. 1 as a partner in its government, regulatory and internal investigations group in Dallas. In addition to knowing Kirkland lawyers, she cited the Chicago-founded firm's national and international reach and its growing presence in Texas as attracting her to the firm.

"They handle some of the most complex and interesting problems that corporations and boards have today, and that’s my space. That’s where I want to be," she said.

Kirkland touted Nealy Cox's career as a federal prosecutor, saying she prosecuted "more cases and more defendants than any other extra-large non-border district in the nation."

The firm also noted her cybersecurity credentials. From 2008 to 2016, Nealy Cox worked at Stroz Friedberg Inc, a risk management firm that was later acquired by insurance giant Aon Plc. She became the head of the firm's global incident response business unit, which helped companies respond to hacks and data breaches.

Nealy Cox said the cybersecurity sector became extremely active in the early 2010s following several high-profile data breaches. Her clients at Stroz Friedberg included JCPenney, PepsiCo, Planet Fitness Inc, and Tesla Inc.

She said she expects to handle similar matters at Kirkland.

The firm's announcement comes two months after Kirkland opened its third Texas office, launching in Austin with a team of 10 attorneys. Between its Houston and Dallas offices, which opened in 2014 and 2018, respectively, Kirkland has more than 300 lawyers in the Lone Star State, according to its website.

Among the cases Nealy Cox spearheaded as U.S. attorney, her office prosecuted the founders of USPlabs LLC, a dietary supplement maker that sold falsely labeled weight-loss products, which led to an outbreak of liver injuries and hepatitis that resulted in one death and more than 90 sickened.

Four company executives, including USPlabs' two co-founders, were sentenced to prison and the company was ordered to pay $4.7 million in criminal forfeiture in 2020.

Prior to her 2017 nomination by former president Donald Trump to serve as U.S. attorney, Nealy Cox served on the board of directors at cosmetics retailer Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Reporting by David Thomas