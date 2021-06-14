Kirkland dealmaker joins Latham in L.A. as another duo exits in Chicago

Signage is seen on the exterior of the building where law firm Latham & Watkins LLP is located in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Tana Ryan worked on the $5.22 billion Nasdaq debut of Shoals earlier this year

(Reuters) - Latham & Watkins, the second highest-grossing U.S. law firm, on Monday announced that it has picked up a corporate partner from first-ranked rival Kirkland & Ellis, as the firm looks to bolster its dealmaking prowess in Los Angeles.

At Kirkland, Tana Ryan played a senior role in a wide range of transactions, including as part of a team advising Shoals Technologies Group Inc, a solar-power components maker, on its $5.22 billion Nasdaq debut earlier this year. She was also a lead advisor to data services provider Lionbridge AI in its $935 million sale to Canadian telecoms company Telus Corp last year.

Ryan is joining Latham as a partner in its corporate department and a member of its private equity and mergers & acquisitions practices. Her private equity clients have included Parthenon Capital Partners, H.I.G. Capital, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners LLC and Madison Dearborn Partners LLC, according to a profile with her former firm.

"As M&A activity continues at a record pace, clients are increasingly seeking a one-stop, globally integrated law firm to advise on their most sophisticated transactions, and the addition of Tana underscores our continued commitment to growing in line with our clients’ needs," Charles Ruck, the global chair of Latham’s corporate department, said in a statement.

Ryan, according to her LinkedIn profile, was at Kirkland for more than 17 years. In a statement released by Latham, Ryan said she was drawn to the firm's "collegial culture and reputation for working with a team-based approach."

She isn't the only partner to make the move from Kirkland to Latham this week. Latham also announced Monday that it added a capital markets partner from Kirkland's Chicago office – Elisabeth (Lisa) Martin. According to Latham, Martin intends to expand her practice to Boston.

Meanwhile, Holland & Knight also announced on Monday that it picked up a Chicago-based private equity and M&A partner from Kirkland, Ryan Jackson.

