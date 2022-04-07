Kirkland & Ellis hires Allen & Overy lawyer as antitrust partner in UK

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Kirkland & Ellis said Thursday it has hired former Allen & Overy lawyer Alasdair Balfour as a partner in its antitrust and competition practice in London.

Balfour has practiced in London, Brussels and Washington, D.C., and has 25 years of experience advising clients seeking to secure merger control clearances, according to Kirkland.

Balfour was part of the team that advised Reckitt Benckiser Group in the sale of its E45 and other related brands to Karo Pharma, Allen & Overy said in a December 2021 statement.

Big law firms have recently added antitrust lawyers from their competitors at a steady clip.

Last week, Linklaters said it recruited Ashurst's Tokyo M&A and Asia insurance sector head for its corporate practice in Japan.

In March, the co-chair of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison’s antitrust group Charles “Rick” Rule left the firm to start Rule Garza Howley LLP, an antitrust-focused firm.

Paul Weiss said in February it hired Joshua Soven, a partner in Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati’s antitrust practice in Washington, D.C.

Other firms that have added antitrust lawyers in recent months include Cooley, DLA Piper, Jones Day and Ropes & Gray.

An Allen & Overy spokesperson said Thursday that the firm wishes Balfour well.

