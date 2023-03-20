Kirkland & Ellis hires DLA Piper's ESG lead in London















(Reuters) - Global law firm Kirkland & Ellis said Monday that it has hired Rhys Davies as a partner in its environmental, social and governance group in London.

Davies joins from DLA Piper, where he led the international sustainability and ESG practice, Kirkland said.

He advises clients on the design and implementation of ESG strategies in sectors including energy, infrastructure, real estate and technology, the firm said.

Kirkland ESG practice head Alexandra Farmer said in a statement that Davies is experienced in advising on the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, which is a key focus for clients.

Kirkland’s ESG group has more than 20 attorneys in the U.S. and the UK, the firm said.

Davies worked for 16 years at DLA Piper, including almost six years as a partner, according to his LinkedIn profile.

DLA Piper did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Davies' departure.











