Kirkland eyes local law schools with Salt Lake City office launch

(Reuters) - Kirkland & Ellis, the highest-grossing law firm in the U.S., is hoping to build its relationships with two prominent law schools in Utah with its office launch in Salt Lake City.

The Chicago-founded Kirkland on Friday announced it has opened its doors in Salt Lake City with three partners who are relocating from other Kirkland offices to the city.

Corporate partner Travis Nelson, who is moving from San Francisco to help launch the new office, said having a presence in Salt Lake City will allow the firm to build stronger pipelines with University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law, located in the city, and Brigham Young University’s J. Reuben Clark Law School, which is more than 40 miles south in Provo, Utah.

"We have a pretty long history of hiring folks from these Utah schools, and we have had a lot of success," said Nelson, an alumnus of BYU Law, in an interview. "They fit in with the Kirkland culture very well, and over time, we’ve been increasing the number of folks that fall in that pipeline."

Nelson said he didn't know many graduates from those schools Kirkland currently employs. One of the partners joining Nelson in Salt Lake City is Brigham Cannon, a Washington, D.C.-based litigation partner who specializes in white collar and regulatory defense matters. Like Nelson, Cannon is also an alumnus of BYU Law.

Gordon Smith, BYU Law dean, and Elizabeth Kronk Warner, the dean of S.J. Quinney College of Law, both expressed excitement over Kirkland's entry into Salt Lake City.

"Indeed, our relationship was crucial to their decision to open an office in Salt Lake City," Smith said in an email.

Salt Lake City has become a technology and venture capital hub, with Nelson noting that the area has been nicknamed "Silicon Slopes." Companies such as eBay Inc, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp all have facilities in Salt Lake City.

"There’s more than enough work to go around in Salt Lake City and Utah," Kronk Warner said.

Nelson was among the Kirkland attorneys who represented Pathfinder Acquisition Corp in a $1.4 billion transaction that helped take cloud-based software platform ServiceMax public in April.

Rounding out the Salt Lake City team is Warren Goodworth, a Chicago-based investment funds partner who counts BofA Securities Inc, Blue Point Capital Partners and Valor Equity Partners among his clients.

Kirkland's launch in Salt Lake City comes less than five months after it planted its flag in Austin, its third office in Texas in seven years. Kirkland opened its Austin office with 10 attorneys, including four partners from other offices who relocated there; a month later, the firm had about 30 lawyers there.

