Kirkland inks office lease in expanding Miami legal market

(Reuters) - Kirkland & Ellis has cemented its launch in Miami by inking a lease in a new 55-story tower that has also attracted other major law firms, including Winston & Strawn, Sidley Austin and Baker McKenzie.

Chicago-founded Kirkland signed a 115,000-square-foot lease taking up six floors in the development at 830 Brickell Plaza, which is set to be completed in early 2023, according to a Monday statement from the building's developers, OKO Group LLC and Cain International.

Kirkland, which has more than 3,000 lawyers globally, said in May that it planned to open a Miami office, announcing its Florida plans the same day as another Chicago-born firm, Winston & Strawn.

Miami has been a hot spot for law firm growth in 2022, with Sidley, King & Spalding and Venable among the firms newly planting flags there. Other firms, including Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, have set up shop in recent years.

Many of the out-of-town law firms are chasing a growing number of technology and finance clients that have moved to South Florida.

The new building that Kirkland has chosen, 830 Brickell, will also be home to Microsoft Corp, private equity firm Thoma Bravo LP, hedge fund Citadel LLC and investment management firm CI Financial Corp, according to the developers' statement.

The other three law firms that have leased space in the building will take up more than 100,000 square feet combined, the statement said, compared to Kirkland's 115,000 square feet.

While Sidley and Winston & Strawn are new to the Miami market this year, Baker McKenzie will relocate from another nearby building.

