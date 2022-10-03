Kirkland promotes record new partner class despite industry slowdown

Summary

(Reuters) - Law firm Kirkland & Ellis has promoted a record number of lawyers to its partnership for the fifth year in a row.

The Chicago-founded firm on Monday said it elevated 193 lawyers to partner, up from 151 the previous year — a 28% increase.

Kirkland is among the first major corporate law firms to announce its new partner class this year, at a time when many firms are experiencing marked declines in client demand compared to last year.

Many firms boosted their number of new partners at the end of 2021, when the legal industry was experiencing surging demand and firms were embroiled in a war for legal talent. Since then the global M&A market has cooled significantly, and other practices such as bankruptcy, intellectual property and tax have also seen slumping demand.

Kirkland said it promoted 44 M&A and private equity attorneys to partner this year, down slightly from 47 in 2021. The firm advised on 631 announced M&A deals valued at a combined $235 billion during the first three quarters of 2022, down from 772 deals worth nearly $419 billion for the same period last year, according to data from Refinitiv.

Kirkland promoted 28 new investment funds partners this year, up from 18 last year. The combined number of promotions in its litigation and intellectual property litigation practices grew to 41 from 36 a year ago.

This year marks the first in which Kirkland considered associates for partner nine years after graduating law school, instead of the previous 10-year timeline — a move industry experts said was meant to help the firm retain associates. That shorter partnership track means an unusually large number of senior associates were eligible for partner promotions this year.

Kirkland has more than 3,000 lawyers overall, including 490 equity partners and 763 non-equity partners, according to The American Lawyer. The firm generated gross revenues of more than $6 billion last year, more than any other law firm, The American Lawyer reported.

A firm spokeswoman did not respond to requests for comment on what percentage of the new partners are women. The Chicago office saw the largest cohort of new partners with 44, followed by New York with 39 and London with 26.

