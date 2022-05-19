Kirkland, Winston & Strawn join large law firms flocking to Miami

Summary

Summary Law firms Kirkland relocates partners; Winston & Strawn hires from rivals

King & Spalding, Quinn Emanuel recently opened Miami offices

(Reuters) - Kirkland & Ellis and Winston & Strawn each said on Thursday they would open a new office in Miami, a sign the city's appeal for large out-of-town law firms is on the rise.

Kirkland, the highest-grossing law firm in the U.S., said the 3,000-lawyer firm would relocate four corporate partners for the Miami launch. Winston & Strawn, which has about 900 lawyers, has recruited six partners from rival firms to set up its new office.

The two Chicago-founded firms are the latest to expand in South Florida.

Florida has attracted Wall Street executives and others in the finance industry from New York during the COVID-19 pandemic. Warm weather, lower taxes and affordable space have been incentives.

King & Spalding opened a Miami office earlier this year by relocating a large group of lawyers, including 12 partners. Sidley Austin, which doesn't list a Miami office on its website, has also recently hired at least five partners there. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan launched in Miami last year.

Law firm moves into the Miami market are "definitely something that had been predicted for quite a while," said Scott Hodes, Southeast managing principal at legal recruiting firm Lateral Link.

Kirkland chair Jon Ballis in a statement called Miami "a vibrant and growing business community where talent and capital are moving at a rapid pace."

The firm said corporate partners Jeremy Liss, Matthew Arenson and Jeffrey Swatzell are moving to Miami from Chicago while Eduardo Leal will relocate from New York.

Hodes, of Lateral Link, said it could "change the landscape" for legal talent in Miami if out-of-town firms coming in "have some staying power."

South Florida's legal market has "long been driven" by Florida-based law firms, national and international firms have had mixed success moving in, he said.

Winston & Strawn went the route of plucking lawyers from other firms with existing offices in Miami.

Corporate lawyer Enrique Martin, who joins from Jones Day, will lead its new outpost.

The other new partners include commercial litigators David Coulson and Gustavo Membiela, who join Winston & Strawn from Greenberg Traurig and Hunton Andrews Kurth, respectively.

Hogan Lovells' Richard Puttré will serve as chair of Winston & Strawn's Latin America projects practice, while Kimberly Prior and Daniel Stabile, joining from Shutts & Bowen, will be co-chairs of the firm's digital assets and blockchain group.

A Hogan Lovells spokesperson said the firm wishes Puttré well. A Greenberg Traurig spokesperson didn't immediately comment, and spokespeople from Hunton Andrews Kurth, Jones Day and Shutts & Bowen didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

