KKR hires Simpson Thacher M&A leader to take top lawyer post

Summary Law firms Kathryn King Sudol is global co-head of Simpson Thacher's M&A practice

She succeeds former Simpson Thacher lawyer David Sorkin in the role

(Reuters) - KKR & Co. Inc. said Thursday it has hired Simpson Thacher & Bartlett M&A leader Kathryn King Sudol as general counsel, replacing longtime top lawyer David Sorkin.

Sudol joins KKR Sept. 6, the same date Sorkin, himself a former Simpson Thacher partner, will become the private equity firm's chief legal officer. Sorkin will move into an advisory role after the first quarter of 2023 and Sudol will then take the CLO seat, KKR said.

Sudol is global co-head of Simpson Thacher's mergers and acquisitions practice, KKR said. She practiced at the New York firm for 24 years, during which time she served on the firm's executive committee and headed its M&A practice in Asia from 2010 through 2018.

At the law firm, Sudol has represented KKR in transactions including its $4.7 billion acquisition of Global Atlantic Financial Group Limited last year, according to her Simpson Thacher online bio.

"Katie has worked very closely with KKR and members of our senior team both in the U.S. and internationally for many, many years," KKR co-chief executive officers Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall said in a joint statement.

Alden Millard, chair of Simpson Thacher's executive committee, said in a statement provided to Reuters that the firm looks forward to "continuing to work with [Sudol] and the entire KKR team."

Simpson Thacher has long had a relationship with KKR. Sorkin joined in 2007 from the law firm, where he was one of KKR's main outside legal advisers, according to his KKR online bio.

Simpson Thacher advised on 111 M&A deals worth $325.3 billion in the first half of 2022, trailing only fellow Wall Street law firm Sullivan & Cromwell in total value of deals handled, according to data released this week by Refinitiv.

