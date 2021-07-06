K&L Gates adds 8th European outpost, absorbing Luxembourg firm

Signage is seen in the lobby of the law firm K&L Gates LLP in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - K&L Gates has expanded its European footprint with a new office in Luxembourg, the firm said Tuesday, eyeing further growth in the region for its asset management and investment funds and private equity practices.

The Pittsburgh-founded firm combined with Volckrick & Associates, a three-year-old Luxembourg firm, effective July 1. Joining K&L Gates are partner Mathieu Volckrick, who founded his firm in 2018 after seven years as an Ernst & Young partner, counsel Jan Boeing, and associate Adam Paschalidis.

“Luxembourg, as one of the premier funds (hubs) in the world, was very attractive to us, and that was largely because most of our funds clients were conducting activity themselves in Luxembourg,” said K&L Gates’ managing partner for Europe and the Middle East, Tony Griffiths.

The firm called Luxembourg a “primary point of entry” for inbound European investment and global fund structuring and for U.S. offshore private equity funds. Griffiths said clients had been requesting that the firm provide Luxembourg-based funds work, so it spent about three years exploring options in the country.

“The quality of the service product was impeccable, so he was the right guy for us,” he said of Volckrick and his firm.

Volckrick in a statement called K&L Gates "an ideal platform to advise real estate and private equity clients in Europe and beyond," adding, "our intention is to continue growing the Luxembourg practice with high caliber hires in the coming months."

K&L Gates' other European offices are in Berlin, Brussels, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Munich and Paris. Griffiths said the firm is looking to continue expanding on the continent.

