K&L Gates expands new Luxembourg outpost as firms compete for funds work

(Reuters) - K&L Gates has added a corporate M&A partner to its Luxembourg office, marking the firm’s first new hire in the tiny European country since it opened an office there last summer, the Pittsburgh-founded firm said Tuesday.

Yoanna Stefanova comes to K&L Gates after a nearly six-year stint as a partner in the M&A practice at Dutch-founded NautaDutilh.

Thomas Lappe, co-leader of K&L Gates’ corporate practice, highlighted Luxembourg's fast-growing funds industry in a statement, calling it “one of the most important European jurisdictions for investment funds and private equity.”

The country's funds sector, pegged at over $5 trillion in assets under management, has attracted several U.S. and international firms to open outposts there, including Godwin Procter and Debevoise & Plimpton in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

K&L Gates said Stefanova will be focusing her practice at the firm mainly on M&A work for private equity firms and alternative investment funds, advising on both investments and divestments.

K&L Gates merged with local firm Volckrick & Associates to set up shop in Luxembourg in July 2021, expanding its European footprint.

NautaDutilh did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Stefanova’s departure.

