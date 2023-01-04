K&L Gates launches Dublin office as Irish legal market stays hot

Summary

(Reuters) - K&L Gates said Wednesday it is launching a Dublin office with three partners, as Ireland continues to attract international law firms to its shores.

The firm is currently occupying offices in Merrion Square in Dublin’s city center and will commence operations “when regulatory and banking arrangements are finalized in the next few weeks,” managing partner of K&L Gates’ Europe and Middle East offices Tony Griffiths said in an email.

The office will be led by asset management and investment fund (ASIF) lawyers Gayle Bowen, Shane Geraghty and Michelle Lloyd, with a plan for expansion into other practices also in place, K&L Gates said in a statement.

Bowen led the Dublin office at U.K. firm Pinsent Masons, where she was a founding partner and led the firm’s ASIF practice, K&L Gates said.

Pinsent Masons has recently lost partners in Dublin to London-headquartered Bird & Bird and Squire Patton Boggs, which hired the head of the firm’s transactions team in the city to launch its Irish practice in November.

Geraghty comes from Irish law firm Dillon Eustace and Lloyd previously led Cayman Island-headquartered law firm Maples Group’s European funds team in Hong Kong.

Dublin is a “globally significant market” where the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-headquartered firm’s focus “is to build on those of our existing strengths which have a distinct resonance in the Irish international funds and finance markets,” Griffiths said.

Just over 10% of Ireland's workforce is now employed by multinational companies, particularly big technology and drugs companies attracted in part by a low corporate tax rate.

International law firms have followed. Squire Patton Boggs, Midwest-founded Armstrong Teasdale, and UK-firms Bird & Bird and Addleshaw Goddard broke into the Irish legal market last year.

DLA Piper, which launched in Dublin in 2019, said in November it is doubling its existing 100-lawyer workforce in Ireland to meet growing business demand.

Global legal giant Dentons said in May it hired three partners in the city, bringing the total to 26 attorneys since launching in 2020.

A Pinsent Masons spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Bowen’s departure. Spokespeople for Dillon Eustace and Maples Group did not respond to a request for comment.











