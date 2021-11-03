Kleinberg Kaplan makes in-office work 'optional' for July and August

REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Summary Manhattan firm making in-office work "fully optional" in July and August

Firms including Paul Hastings and Willkie Farr & Gallagher, have set return to office dates in January

(Reuters) - The 100-plus lawyers and staff at New York law firm Kleinberg Kaplan Wolff & Cohen can stay out of the office entirely between July and August 2022 as part of the firm's hybrid work plan.

The firm has set Jan. 3 as the return date for workers at its Midtown Manhattan office, managing partner Andy Chonoles said Wednesday, with the expectation they'll come in three days per week for most of the year.

However, during the summertime when New York is at its hottest and most humid, Chonoles said that the firm will reduce its in-office mandate to two days per week in June and make it "fully optional" in July and August.

"We respect that people have gotten used to being away from the office and functioning," Chonoles said. "We think giving them a block of time where they know well in advance that this window is sacrosanct to them ... that gives them the opportunity to make plans and look at things differently."

He said that having a hybrid or remote work policy will make the firm "very attractive" to future job candidates, especially a younger generation of lawyers.

Other firms like Paul Hastings and Willkie Farr & Gallagher, have announced office reopening dates in early 2022, while others have plans for a hybrid return this month.

According to a Monday memo obtained by Reuters, Paul Hastings is recommending all attorneys and staff come to the office twice a week starting on Jan. 10, 2022.

A representative from Willkie also confirmed Wednesday that the firm will implement a hybrid work model starting in January, with attorneys expected in the office three days per week on average.

With the coronavirus remaining a top threat for worker safety, Kristin Stark, a principal at law firm consultancy Fairfax Associates, said in an email many firms are planning to maintain "flexible approaches to in-person work" for the foreseeable future.

Reporting by Xiumei Dong