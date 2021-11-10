Kobre & Kim opens second Middle East office in Dubai

A general view of downtown in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

(Reuters) - Kobre & Kim has opened its doors in Dubai with five lawyers, the disputes and investigations-focused firm announced Wednesday.

The partners joining the firm to start its new office are Mahmoud Selim from Cairo-based Matouk Bassiouny and Paul Hughes from UK-founded Addleshaw Goddard. Richard Clarke from Dentons will join as principal and two associates have also joined the team.

“Disputes and investigations in the [Dubai International Finance Centre], as well as in the broader [Middle East and Africa] region, are growing in terms of both complexity and scale,” said founding partner Steven Kobre in a statement. “As such, there is an increasing demand among sophisticated clients for deep expertise that few global firms can provide.”

The firm opened its first Middle East office in Tel Aviv in 2015.

The 130-attorney firm has more than a dozen offices around the globe and is looking to continue its expansion, heading into Africa next, according to Selim, though he said the exact office location there is yet to be determined.

“Dubai is the perfect launchpad. It's a place where I can hop on a plane and in four or five hours be anywhere in Africa,” said Selim, who will also be the firm's Middle East and Africa regional managing director.

Representatives from Matouk Bassiouny, Addleshaw Goddard and Dentons were not immediately available for comment on Selim, Hughes and Clarke's departures.

